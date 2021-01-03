Erica Mena Shares A Video In Which She Shows Off Amazing Bling And Fans Are Impressed

Erica Mena shared a video in which she is showing off a few jewels that managed to impress her fans. You can check this clip out and her message as well below.

‘I’m back with my Jewler @traxnyc ! Let’s talk quality and clarity. My guy @traxnyc provides custom top quality work and he doesn’t overcharge like the rest of these guys. I’m buying timeless pieces and I’m not having to pay diamond District rent fees. Anyway here is my custom sapphire bracelet to match my rose gold Daytona. Watch how @traxnyc makes my bracelet with love!!!’ Erica said.

Someone else posted this: ‘Some of y’all is mad disrespectful sis got her own money she probably invested it instead of blowing it, regular people get a million they just go out and be stupid someone who has been touching money invests it then love and hip-pop checks etc where probably flipped into millions.’

A commenter posted this message: ‘Safaree had to make it known that he was there. I heard him in the back talking about “Yo!” 😂😂😂.’

Someone else said: ‘@laurelsheehan remember we were talking about having bags ??? Nahhhh fuck that, this is it !!!!!’ and another follower posted this: ‘WHO WON THE POWDER PUFF CHAINS!!!??? I have been patiently waiting on the winner 🙏🖤 I pray on everything it’s me plz mena hook a sis up! Times r so hard rn…dat would mean more 2 me then you could imagine!!! @iamerica_mena.’

A follower said: ‘if you have a few seconds, it would mean the world to me if you could just drop a like on my recent post to help me get my beats out there. thanks! 🙏🏽✨.’

Advertisement

In other news, Erica Mena is sharing her hair-related secrets in the following video that she shared on her social media. Check out the video.





Post Views:

0