EOS Climbs 11% In a Green Day By .com

EOS Climbs 11% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $2.9465 by 19:58 (00:58 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 11.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24, 2020.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.7008B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.7826 to $2.9465 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.74%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.0710B or 1.24% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5032 to $2.9465 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.18% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,845.7 on the .com Index, up 1.14% on the day.

was trading at $977.07 on the .com Index, a gain of 20.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $607.3928B or 69.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $111.3607B or 12.77% of the total cryptocurrency market value.