elon musk: Elon Musk on why China has been good to him and how it’s ‘better’ than US – Latest News

In a wide-ranging interview with Business Insider, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke on a lot of issues. One was Tesla’s growing association with China. Musk was asked about the role of China’s standing in the world of technology and if the “ethical limitations” and certain regulations bothered him. To this, Musk replied, “My experience with the government of China is that they actually are very responsive to the people, in fact, possibly more responsive to the happiness of people than in the US.”

The Tesla CEO also said that whenever he has met with Chinese government officials they’ve always been concerned about people’s happiness. “Are people going to be happy about a thing? Is this going to actually serve the benefit of the people?,” said Musk about how the Chinese officials have come across to him.

Musk also delved into the geopolitical situation in China and said that it was somewhat “ironic, but even though you have sort of a single-party system, they really actually seem to care a lot about the well-being of the people.” He further said that contrary to public perception the Chinese are sensitive. “In fact, they’re maybe even more sensitive to public opinion than what I see in the US,” he said.

In the past as well Musk has spoken glowingly about China. In an earlier interview with a podcast, Musk was asked about what China and its electric vehicles strategy. Musk replied, “China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great. People there – there’s like a lot of smart, hard-working people.”

Musk had quite an impressive 2020 and ended up as the second richest man in the world. With Tesla’s market value growing rapidly, Musk’s estimated wealth has grown directly in proportion.

