Eagles vs. Washington odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

When the Eagles (4-10-1) host the Washington Football team (5-10) in Philadelphia on “Sunday Night Football” (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), they will be looking to play spoiler. Regardless of what happens in the Giants-Cowboys game earlier, Washington would win the NFC East with a win and lose it with a loss.

The Eagles will once again be starting rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, but offensively, they will be missing running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, tight end Dallas Goedert and left tackle Jordan Mailata all because of injuries. Defensively, the Eagles will be down defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett and linebacker Duke Riley, among others.

Washington will get veteran quarterback Alex Smith back, but he may be without both top running back Antonio Gibson and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Here’s everything to know about betting on Eagles vs. Washington in Week 17, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for “Sunday Night Football.”

MORE: Washington Football Team playoff picture for Week 17

Eagles vs. Washington odds

Spread: Washington by 6.5

Washington by 6.5 Over/under: 43.5

43.5 Moneyline: Washington -290, Eagles +245

The Eagles started out as slight favorites, but then Washington, because of Philadelphia’s injury situation being worse, was given the upper hand. The number ballooned before Sunday based on the Eagles not really committing full force to win the game.

Eagles vs. Washington all-time series

The Eagles lead the long-time rivalry 87-79-5. They blew a big lead at Washington to lose 27-21 to begin the 2020 NFL regular season. Before that game, the Eagles had won six straight in the series. They will try to get back on track to close the season.

Three trends to know

— 55 percent of spread bettors are with Washington to take care of the game by a touchdown or more on the road.

— 94 percent of the over/under bettors think the low number is too low with Washington’s offense capable of doing more with Smith.

— Washington is 8-6-1 against the spread with five games going over this season. The Eagles are 6-9 against the spread and seven of their games have gone over.

Three things to watch

Hurts pride

Hurts is playing to prove he should be the future for the Eagles at quarterback instead of Carson Wentz. He might be shorthanded, but he will be determined and motivated to make big plays with his arms and legs to end his late-season starting stint strong.

Smith’s savvy

Smith will be back to clean up QB for Washington after the dismissal of Dwyane Haskins. It’s a minor miracle he’s back healthy even playing football in 2020. He will try to channel the inspirational leadership of his coach, Ron Rivera and put Washington on his back to put it in the playoffs.

Chase Young and the pass rush

Washington recorded eight sacks in the Week 1 meeting when Wentz was QB. Now the Eagles are depleted at both offensive tackles in front of Hurts. If Washington can dominate up front, the Eagles wouldn’t have much of a chance.

Stat that matters

17. That’s how many points on average Washington has scored over the past three games for No. 28 in the NFL. The Eagles have been a little bit better offensively under Hurts than they were with Wentz. If Philadelphia’s healthy defenders show up to make this an ugly battle of attrition, it would have a good chance for the upset.

Eagles vs. Washington prediction

Smith and Rivera will have Washington playing hard. But the Eagles should be motivated, too, for the sake of remaining coach Doug Pederson and departing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, despite the limited firepower, which could be a wash with WFT. Hurts makes enough plays in prime time for the mild upset.

Eagles 23, Washington 20