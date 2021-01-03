Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is not only one of the biggest stars in the world but deemed one of the most likable. During the holiday season, his Santa persona, Dwanta Claus gave back to everyone and anyone and wanted to make the time of year special for those who truly deserved it. From cancer survivors to kids who just had surgery for scoliosis, Johnson did what he could to make the holidays special for them.

In a new piece written by Polina Marinova, she wrote that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the most likable person in the world, and we had to agree. Johnson shared the post on his social media with the following caption,

“From being called a “big complicated asshole” at 15yrs old 🙋🏽‍♂️ (due to fighting that led to suspension) to now being called “the most likable person in the world”… hey I made a little progress 🤣👍🏾 Big mahalo to writer, Polina Marinova for writing this profile. Thanks for taking the time as this was a nice surprise to read. True story – while I was “serving my time” on my two week school suspension – I heard a quote that would actually help shape the rest of my life, perspective and work ethic — It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. And plus life is soooo much easier when you’re not an asshole 😊👊🏾”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is The Most Likable Person In The World In New Article

Fans commented on the news, saying, “SOO WELL DESERVED🙌🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽”, “Well deserved”, “Nicest person in the room 😁”, “Words to live by brother @therock 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I strive to follow that code daily. They picked the right person this year. I can certainly vouch for that!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #Hello21” and “Well deserved. Kind people don’t come in last, they win before the game even starts ❤️ #HustleKindness“.

“Blood, sweat, and respect. First two you give, last one you earn.”

What’s your favorite thing about The Rock and what are you most looking forward to in 2021? It’s a new year and a fresh start!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? Let us know in the comments below.

