‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ Host Guy Fieri Enjoys Posting Mean Memes Fans Make — ‘You Got to Laugh at Yourself’

Being a public figure means subjecting yourself to criticism of all kinds, and Food Network host Guy Fieri has seen the worst of it. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star gets mocked mercilessly for his frosted tips, his weird phrases, and his overly enthusiastic personality.

But instead of getting offended by all the jokes people make at his expense, Fieri thinks it’s all pretty funny. In an interview with Food & Wine, the 52-year-old foodie explained how he laughs at memes of himself just as much as the rest of us.

Guy Fieri isn’t what he seems

Guy Fieri

Ever since Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives premiered in 2006, fans have made a few assumptions about the unique, outspoken host of the show. Many critics assumed Fieri was just some overgrown frat boy based solely on his appearance and mannerisms. But many of the Food Network host’s actions prove that he’s got a lot more depth than people give him credit for.

One example is his generosity. During the global pandemic which decimated the restaurant industry, Fieri started his Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help out. Through donations from regular people and major corporate sponsors, Fieri’s efforts raised a whopping $21.5 million for struggling businesses in 2020.

It’s just one example of many showing how much the DDD host cares about giving back to the community.

The ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ star is willing to laugh at himself

There’s something so endearing about a person who’s willing to make jokes at their own expense, never taking themselves too seriously. Fieri has that trait in droves.

While chatting with Food & Wine, he mentioned how much he loves looking at memes of himself, even when they’re unflattering.

“The memes are meant to be fun. You got to enjoy yourself. You got to laugh at yourself,” Fieri said. “I love the artistry. I love the creativity and the enthusiasm. Yeah, I think people do mean sh*t with it. I don’t really have a concern with any of that. Mine’s all usually in a real good lighthearted fun way.”

It goes further than that — Fieri will often share the mocking memes on his own account, making sure his fans see them. Clearly, he doesn’t mind a little good-natured teasing.

“I think that if I could have ever cornered the market on flamed shirts, that I probably would be living a different life right now,” the Food Network star mused. “I’d be living on a big yacht somewhere.”

Guy Fieri changed the face of the Food Network

Before Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives came along, the Food Network was a much stuffier and more refined place. But Fieri’s appeal proved there was room for more than one type of cooking show. The enduring popularity of the show, featuring the brash and unapologetic Fieri at the head, changed the Food Network forever.

Now there are more types of cooking shows appealing to a wider range of viewers. For better or worse, Fieri made the Food Network something different, and he has the memes to prove it. But at least he’s laughing all the way to the bank — and sharing the wealth with the community who helped him get there.