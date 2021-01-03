Deepika Padukone all set to play villain in Dhoom 4?

YRF plans to launch some of their biggest films in the coming years, But if there is one film that has always been the talk of the town is the Dhoom franchise. The film which is known for its stylish chase sequences and some exotic locations has always gone for a surprise factor when it comes to casting the antagonist. It started off with John Abraham in the first instalment, Hrithik Roshan in the second and Aamir Khan in the third.

Now, we hear that YRF has decided to up the ante by introducing a female villain. Yes, you have heard that right. We hear that Deepika Padukone is in talks to star in Dhoom 4. And this time Queen Dee will play the antagonist. Deepika Padukone is keen for this one but has to get her dates sorted before she signs on the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Deepika has teamed up with YRF for Pathan which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Shakun Batra’s next co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. And Deepika several other biggies in her kitty which consist of her pan-India film with Prabhas. Rumours are rife she will play the lead in Atlee’s next and her most ambitious film based on Draupadi’s life and the adaptation of Mahabharata.