Damian Lillard offers assessment of Steph Curry’s struggles

Defending Stephen Curry looks different this season than it has in years past, and Damian Lillard is taking note.

Speaking on “Warriors Pregame Live” before facing Curry’s Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard commented on the increased difficulties that Curry has been facing on offense thus far.

“With the injuries the Warriors are dealing with and Steph playing with a younger team right now, he’s seeing that it’s tough to get those quality looks right now,” said Lillard. “It’s different than what it’s looked like the last four or five years for him. He’s trying to get quality looks and get a clean look so he can make a good one. He don’t really have that luxury to just take one from that deep just to be taking it.”