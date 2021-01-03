Cynthia Bailey Shows Off Her Beach Body On Her Vacay And Has Fans Praising Her

Cynthia Bailey was on a vacay with Mike Hill and Eva Marcille, with Mike Sterling. She has been keeping fans and followers updated on social media with all kinds of pics and clips from their vacay.

‘create the life you want for yourself & live. 🌊#manifestation📸: @itsmikehill’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Damn Mike does your body good💋’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Yesssss girl!! You were fine b4 but now you extra fine 🙌’

A commenter said: ‘Yeah right after this pandemic is over 💯’ and someone else posted this message: ‘ ok Cyn ….Goals 🙌 hope y’all are having a blast.’

Somoene else said: ‘Amen, that is what I will be working on none stop this year. No matter the obstacles.’

A follower said: ‘go, Cynthia, I see ya 👀love to see how happy you are a girl 😃🙌🏽’ and another follower said: ‘you look like a beautiful mermaid …. truly gorgeous.’

Someone else said: ‘Not always the case @cynthiabailey!! 😍’ and a commenter posted this: ‘What in gods beautiful paradise is this beautiful queen right here.❤️’

A follower posted this: ‘@cynthiabailey You just said it all … Create the lives we want to live. That’s Real Talk Happy Reset 2021 to you & @itsmikehill.’

In other news, Cynthia Bailey made sure to wish her fans and followers all the best in 2021.

She also shared a video which managed to impress a lot of people.

Not too long ago, it’s been revealed that Cynthia wishes her daughter a happy birthday, and she made sure to share a message and some gorgeous pics on social media to mark the event. Check out her post.

Cynthia showed off her figure on the beach, while on vacay. You should also take a look at the pics that Mike Hill's wife dropped on her social media account.





