Crypto derivatives gained steam in 2020, but 2021 may see true growth By Cointelegraph

Crypto derivatives gained steam in 2020, but 2021 may see true growth

Matilda Coleman
2020 was the most important year for the crypto derivatives market so far. Both (BTC) and Ether (ETH) derivatives steadily grew throughout the year, with their futures and options products available across exchanges such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, OKEx, Deribit and Binance.

On Dec. 31, Bitcoin options open interest reached an all-time high of $6.8 billion, which is three times the OI seen 100 days before that, signifying the speed at which the crypto derivatives market is growing amid this bull run.