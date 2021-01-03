Crowds reduced further at Sydney Cricket Test as coronavirus cluster grows in south-west Sydney, Berala

Fan numbers have been slashed for the upcoming third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, after authorities decided on a reduced 25 per cent capacity limit.

Some ,000 fans – about half the ground’s capacity – were due to attend the event on Thursday.

Now, half of them will have to stay home and the entire event will be reticketed.

The SCG Test will begin on Thursday with 25 per cent crowd capacity. (Dean Sewell)

Cricket Australia this afternoon announced all current ticketholders would receive a full refund, and have first crack at buying the new available seats via Ticketek from 5pm today.

Any unsold tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely,” Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said.

“Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale.”

NSW Acting Premier John Barilaro had earlier said the match would go ahead but in a COVID-safe manner.

“NSW Health, through [Dr] Kerry Chant’s team, have been working with the SCG and Cricket [Australia] to find that framework,” he said.

“Of course, each day we are confronted with other issues.

“There is now a consideration that if it is wet weather, what does that look like? Will people be leaving their zones, their seats and congregating under the shelter? They’re the things we’ve got to deal with.”

NSW’s Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said her team has provided its advice to the government regarding the framework.

“We have certainly taken the matter seriously. We are concerned about the Berala cluster in particular and [we’re] putting in a range of strategies,” she said.

NSW recorded no new locally acquired cases in the hours to 8pm yesterday for the first since December 15.

However, NSW Health identified two new cases connected to the Berala BWS cluster after 8pm.

BWS Berala, where hundreds may have been exposed to COVID-19. ()