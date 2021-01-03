Cowboys vs. Giants stream: How to watch week 17 of NFL play from anywhere online

Mid-way through the 2020 season it was over for the Cowboys. They weren’t making the playoffs by anyone’s calculations. But here in week 17, Dalton and the team have put enough together in the remaining few weeks to still be in it at the very end.
Of course, the Cowboys owe a lot to the other NFC East teams that have each punted on their chances to easily walk away with the division title. The Giants are hoping they can overcome the recent resurgence of Andy Dalton at QB along with Gallup receiving and stop the Dallas offense from going off again.
Washington Football Team are still the favorites going into Sunday’s games, but the Cowboys are the more interesting storyline. If the Giants can just score some points in this game they’ll be that much closer to the postseason.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Where and when?
The Cowboys and Giants go head-to-head on January 3, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.
Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants online from outside your country
If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Cowboys and Giants game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants online in the US
This week 17 matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs.
Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at MetLife Stadium for free!
FuboTV is the most comprehensive option
There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this Dallas and New York game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.