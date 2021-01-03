Covid-19: Zimbabwe reintroduces ‘stiff’ national lockdown measures with immediate effect

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa wears a protective face mask as he has his temperature taken upon his arrival for the burial ceremony of Zimbabwe’s agriculture minister, Perrance Shiri, at the National Heroes Acre on 31 July 2020, in Harare.

Zimbabwe

introduced strict national lockdown measures after a recent surge in cases in the

country.

These

include an overall curfew from 18:00 to 06:00, with even essential services

premises having to close at 15:00.

All

gatherings have been banned for 30 days, except for funerals, which are limited

to no more than 30 attendees.

Harare

– Zimbabwe’s government on Saturday imposed a national lockdown with immediate

effect, following a surge in Covid-19 cases, creating a major problem for most

citizens who rely on the informal employment sector.

Only

essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets will remain

operational for the next 30 days, putting more pressure on already

poverty-stricken families.

The

southern African nation is already struggling with a deepening economic crisis,

hyperinflation and high unemployment.

The

government first imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to contain the spread

of Covid-19, but had eased most of those measures amid fears of further

economic malaise.

Vice

president and health minister Constantino Chiwenga told reporters there had

been a huge spike in cases over the festive season, which almost doubled the

number of infections recorded throughout the year.

Funerals allowed, all other gatherings banned

“In

light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the following stiff lockdown

measures are being put in place with immediate effect,” he said.

“Gatherings

are reduced to not more than 30 people at all funerals. All other gatherings at

weddings, churches, bars, bottle stores, gymnasiums, restaurants etc etc are

banned for 30 days,” he added.

Even

premises providing essential services will have to close at 15:00.

A

new overall curfew will run from 18:00 to 06:00.

Covid-19

cases have almost doubled in two months from 8 374 at the start of November, to

14 084 now.

A

total of 369 virus-related deaths have been recorded in the country since the

outbreak of the pandemic.

