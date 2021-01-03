Covid-19: Zimbabwe reintroduces ‘stiff’ national lockdown measures with immediate effect

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa wears a protective face mask as he has his temperature taken upon his arrival for the burial ceremony of Zimbabwe’s agriculture minister, Perrance Shiri, at the National Heroes Acre on 31 July 2020, in Harare.
PHOTO: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP
- Zimbabwe
introduced strict national lockdown measures after a recent surge in cases in the
country.
- These
include an overall curfew from 18:00 to 06:00, with even essential services
premises having to close at 15:00.
- All
gatherings have been banned for 30 days, except for funerals, which are limited
to no more than 30 attendees.
Harare
– Zimbabwe’s government on Saturday imposed a national lockdown with immediate
effect, following a surge in Covid-19 cases, creating a major problem for most
citizens who rely on the informal employment sector.
Only
essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets will remain
operational for the next 30 days, putting more pressure on already
poverty-stricken families.
The
southern African nation is already struggling with a deepening economic crisis,
hyperinflation and high unemployment.
The
government first imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to contain the spread
of Covid-19, but had eased most of those measures amid fears of further
economic malaise.
Vice
president and health minister Constantino Chiwenga told reporters there had
been a huge spike in cases over the festive season, which almost doubled the
number of infections recorded throughout the year.
Funerals allowed, all other gatherings banned
“In
light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the following stiff lockdown
measures are being put in place with immediate effect,” he said.
“Gatherings
are reduced to not more than 30 people at all funerals. All other gatherings at
weddings, churches, bars, bottle stores, gymnasiums, restaurants etc etc are
banned for 30 days,” he added.
Even
premises providing essential services will have to close at 15:00.
A
new overall curfew will run from 18:00 to 06:00.
Covid-19
cases have almost doubled in two months from 8 374 at the start of November, to
14 084 now.
A
total of 369 virus-related deaths have been recorded in the country since the
outbreak of the pandemic.
