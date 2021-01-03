Chris Pine Thinks Patty Jenkins Will Bring ‘New Life’ to ‘Star Wars’

Patty Jenkins is known for her work directing Wonder Woman and its sequel Wonder Woman 1984, and she is set to direct an upcoming Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron.

With the movie, Jenkins will become the first woman to ever direct a Star Wars film. Actor Chris Pine stars as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, and he thinks Jenkins will do a great job directing Rogue Squadron.

Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine | Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Patty Jenkins will direct a ‘Star Wars’ film

Rogue Squadron will center around a starfighter squadron known as Rogue Squadron. It was announced Jenkins would direct the movie on Dec. 10, 2020 as part of Disney Investor Day 2020.

According to StarWars.com, “The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.”

Jenkins released a statement about the film that was published on StarWars.com, saying:

“It’s been a lifelong dream as a filmmaker to one day make a great fighter pilot film. As the daughter of a great fighter pilot myself, some of the best memories of my life are of seeing my father’s squadron take off in their F4s every morning, and hearing and feeling the awe-inspiring power and grace. When he passed away in service to this country it ignited a burning desire to one day channel all of those emotions into one great film. When the perfect story arrived in combination with another true love of mine, the incomparable world of Star Wars, I knew I’d finally found my next film.”

Chris Pine thinks the director will bring ‘new life’ to the franchise

Pine has worked with Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and the limited TV series I Am the Night. While speaking with Collider to promote Wonder Woman 1984, Pine said that he had spoken with Jenkins about Rogue Squadron.

“I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story,” Pine said. “She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on.”

He added, “If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her.”

Patty Jenkins on ‘Rogue Squadron’

Jenkins also spoke to Collider while promoting Wonder Woman 1984, and during the interview, she revealed how much development has been done for Rogue Squadron.

“… we’re very far into the, we’re finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big. So it ends up being like where you’re fairly close to a screen, a well-along screenplay by the time I’m done with the treatment in my process,” she said. “So yeah, we’ve been working on it for a while. It’s going great. I’m super excited about it.”

Rogue Squadron is set to premiere on Dec. 25, 2023.