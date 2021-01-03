Chris Pine Says 1 Emotional Scene Was a ‘Really Hard Scene To Do’

Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on Dec. 25, 2020 in movie theaters and on HBO Max. The movie stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and her superhero persona Wonder Woman. While his character Steve Trevor died in 2017’s Wonder Woman, Chris Pine returned as Steve in Wonder Woman 1984.

In an interview with Collider, Pine talked about his experience filming the sequel. He revealed that one emotional scene was particularly challenging to film.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984.]

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Steve Trevor previously died in ‘Wonder Woman’

In Wonder Woman, Steve and Diana fall in love while fighting in World War I. Steve is an American pilot and spy, and he helps Diana adjust to being around humans after she leaves Themyscira to track down and kill Ares, the Greek god of war.

Diana believes that killing Ares will stop World War I, while Steve thinks that all humans are capable of both good and destruction. Sir Patrick Morgan (David Thewlis) is revealed to be Ares, and Diana fights him while Steve and his friends attempt to stop poisonous gas from being weapoinzed.

While they successfully destroy the laboratory, a plane with the gas begins to take off. After an emotional goodbye with Diana, Steve hijacks the plane and detonates it, sacrificing himself in the process.

Chris Pine says his goodbye scene in ‘Wonder Woman 1984′ was ’emotional’

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana is still mourning Steve. Using the Dreamstone, Diana wishes for Steve to come back to life, and Steve’s soul inhabits another man’s body.

Diana’s wish has a cost, and in order for her wish to come true she must also lose something in return, and she loses her powers. Even though they are reunited, Steve encourages Diana to renounce her wish so she can regain her powers. The two share another emotional goodbye before Diana’s powers return.

In an interview with Collider, Pine revealed his goodbye scene was actually a difficult scene to film, saying:

“We shot that off of Pennsylvania Avenue. We shot that that day when we did part of that huge, weeklong sequence running down Pennsylvania Avenue, and her running down and then her lassoing up. We did it in stages, and we went behind this pillar and did the scene. It’s a really hard scene to do, especially when there’s a lot of other action and stuff to do in the rest of the day, and certainly really emotional for her. And Patty’s just very good about making sure we have the space to really figure out the scene and make it authentic, and then really pushing us as actors to get there, and not accepting anything less than absolute truth. It really was a credit to Gal for being so emotionally open and Patty for being such a stickler.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will have a sequel

Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reviews, but it performed well at the box office with $16.7 million in its opening weekend in North America according to Variety. The movie also exceeded streaming predictions.

Due to the previous success of Wonder Woman in 2017 and the success of Wonder Woman 1984, a third Wonder Woman film has been announced.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Toby Emmerich of Warner Bros. said in a statement according to Variety.

While Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will return for the sequel to Wonder Woman 1984, it is unclear when the movie will begin production and if Pine will return.