Chargers expected to move on from Anthony Lynn?

The Chargers hired Lynn in 2017 with hopes he’d take the franchise to the next level. In his second season with the team, L.A. went 12-4, but since then, the Chargers have put together two losing seasons.

Lynn and the Chargers have just 11 wins over the last two seasons despite a plethora of talent on the roster. Injuries have played a factor in the team’s struggles as of late, but some blame can be placed on Lynn, too.

Now that the Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, it’s imperative the team has the right coach by his side. A number of coaches will be in the running for head coaching positions this offseason, including Josh McDaniels, Eric Bieniemy and Brian Daboll, among others.