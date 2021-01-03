Celebrities Who Have Changed Their Names

Because Whoopi just sounds better than Caryn.

Let’s start with real celebrity first names:

1. Paul


2. Karla


3. Stacey Anne


4. Curtis


5. Ashley


6. Peter Gene


7. Caryn


8. Paul


9. Gordon


10. Tracy


11. Brian


12. Claire


13. Cornelius Crane


14. Michael A. Fox


His middle name is actually Andrew.

15. Tygert


16. Melissa


17. Amethyst


18. Laura Jeanne


19. Rachel and Henry


20. Christopher


21. Karen


22. Walter


23. Eileen


24. Shelton


25. Lizzie


And now for real celebrity last names:

1. First and foremost, Jason Desrouleaux, like that’s actually how you spell his last name


2. Olivia Cockburn


3. Aaron Sturtevant


4. Thomas Mapother IV


5. Michael Douglas


9. Winona Horowitz


10. Jonah Feldstein


13. Kate Berthold


14. Alison Schermerhorn


15. Steven Tallarico


16. Andrew Clutterbuck


18. John Bongiovi Jr.


19. Jonathan Taylor Weiss


20. Tim Dick


21. Blake Brown


22. Joaquin Bottom


23. Diane Hall


