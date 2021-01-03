Celebrities Who Have Changed Their Names

Because Whoopi just sounds better than Caryn.
Let’s start with real celebrity first names:
1. Paul
2. Karla
3. Stacey Anne
4. Curtis
5. Ashley
6. Peter Gene
7. Caryn
8. Paul
9. Gordon
10. Tracy
11. Brian
12. Claire
13. Cornelius Crane
14. Michael A. Fox
15. Tygert
16. Melissa
17. Amethyst
18. Laura Jeanne
19. Rachel and Henry
20. Christopher
21. Karen
22. Walter
23. Eileen
24. Shelton
25. Lizzie
And now for real celebrity last names:
1. First and foremost, Jason Desrouleaux, like that’s actually how you spell his last name
2. Olivia Cockburn
3. Aaron Sturtevant
4. Thomas Mapother IV
5. Michael Douglas
9. Winona Horowitz
10. Jonah Feldstein
13. Kate Berthold
14. Alison Schermerhorn
15. Steven Tallarico
16. Andrew Clutterbuck
18. John Bongiovi Jr.
19. Jonathan Taylor Weiss
20. Tim Dick
21. Blake Brown
22. Joaquin Bottom
23. Diane Hall
