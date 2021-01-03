Celebrities When They Were 21 And 31

Mostly this makes me feel like an unsuccessful POS.
1.
Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 21.
Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 31.
Leonardo DiCaprio now at 46.
2.
Katy Perry when she was 21.
Katy Perry when she was 31.
3.
Ryan Gosling when he was 21.
Ryan Gosling when he was 31.
Ryan Gosling now at 40.
4.
Britney Spears when she was 21.
Britney Spears also when she was 21.
Britney Spears when she was 31.
Britney Spears now at 39.
Dwayne Johnson when he was 21.
Dwayne Johnson when he was 31.
Dwayne Johnson now at 48.
5.
Beyoncé when she was 21.
Beyoncé when she was 31.
6.
Jennifer Aniston when she was 21.
Jennifer Aniston when she was 31.
Jennifer Aniston now at 51.
7.
Zac Efron when he was 21.
Zac Efron when he was 31.
8.
Justin Timberlake when he was 21.
Justin Timberlake when he was 31.
Justin Timberlake now at 39.
9.
Usher when he was 21.
Usher when he was 31.
10.
Rihanna when she was 21.
Rihanna when she was 31.
11.
Lindsay Lohan when she was 21.
Lindsay Lohan when she was 31.
12.
Jason Momoa when he was 21.
Jason Mamoa when he was 31.
13.
Wilmer Valderrama when he was 21.
Wilmer Valderrama when he was 31.
Wilmer Valderrama now at 40.
14.
Tyra Banks when she was 21.
Tyra Banks when she was 31.
15.
Christina Aguilera when she was 21.
Christina Aguilera when she was 31.
Christina Aguilera now at 39*.
16.
Avril Lavigne when she was 21.
Avril Lavigne when she was 31.
17.
Taylor Swift when she was 21.
18.
Lady Gaga when she was 21.
Lady Gaga when she was 31.
19.
Mariah Carey when she might have been 21 (Mariah Carey has never revealed her real birth year).
Mariah Carey when she also might might have been 21 (again, she has never revealed her real birth age).
Mariah Carey when she might have been 31.
Mariah Carey when she also might have been 31.
Mariah Carey at either 50 or 51 (again, we don’t know).
20.
Paul Rudd when he was 21.
Paul Rudd when he was 31.
Paul Rudd now at 51.
