Celebrities When They Were 21 And 31

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Mostly this makes me feel like an unsuccessful POS.

1.

Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 21.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 31.


Joe Klamar / AFP / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio now at 46.


Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

He’s filming a movie with Jennifer Lawrence.

2.

Katy Perry when she was 21.


Toby Canham / Getty Images

Katy Perry when she was 31.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

3.

Ryan Gosling when he was 21.


Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling when he was 31.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling now at 40.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / BACKGRID

This is the most recent picture I could find of our little Goose because he’s been somewhat of a hermit lately.

4.

Britney Spears when she was 21.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Britney Spears also when she was 21.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Britney Spears when she was 31.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Britney Spears now at 39.

Dwayne Johnson when he was 21.


Collegiate Images / WireImage / Getty Images

He played college football at the University of Miami.

Dwayne Johnson when he was 31.


Ray Mickshaw / WireImage / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson now at 48.

5.

Beyoncé when she was 21.

Beyoncé when she was 31.


Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

That’s the year she played the Super Bowl.

6.

Jennifer Aniston when she was 21.


Barry King / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston when she was 31.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston now at 51.

7.

Zac Efron when he was 21.


Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

Zac Efron when he was 31.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

8.

Justin Timberlake when he was 21.


Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake when he was 31.


Jonathan Leibson / WireImage / Getty Image

Justin Timberlake now at 39.

9.

Usher when he was 21.


Sgranitz / WireImage / Getty Image

Usher when he was 31.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Image

10.

Rihanna when she was 21.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Rihanna when she was 31.


Caroline Mccredie / Getty Images

11.

Lindsay Lohan when she was 21.


Bennett Raglin / WireImage / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan when she was 31.


Lou Rocco / Walt Disney Television via Getty

12.

Jason Momoa when he was 21.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Jason Mamoa when he was 31.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13.

Wilmer Valderrama when he was 21.


Sgranitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama when he was 31.


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama now at 40.

14.

Tyra Banks when she was 21.

Tyra Banks when she was 31.


Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15.

Christina Aguilera when she was 21.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Christina Aguilera when she was 31.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Christina Aguilera now at 39*.

16.

Avril Lavigne when she was 21.


Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

Avril Lavigne when she was 31.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

17.

Taylor Swift when she was 21.


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

18.

Lady Gaga when she was 21.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Lady Gaga when she was 31.


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP / Getty Images

19.

Mariah Carey when she might have been 21 (Mariah Carey has never revealed her real birth year).

Mariah Carey when she also might might have been 21 (again, she has never revealed her real birth age).


Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage / Getty Images

Mariah Carey when she might have been 31.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Mariah Carey when she also might have been 31.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Mariah Carey at either 50 or 51 (again, we don’t know).

20.

Paul Rudd when he was 21.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Paul Rudd when he was 31.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Paul Rudd now at 51.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR