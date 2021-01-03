Ceaser Emanuel of ‘Black Ink Crew’ Blasted Over Feud Between His Girlfriend and Daughter

Black Ink may not be airing new episodes, but there’s some drama playing out with Ceaser Emanuel, his daughter Cheyenne, and current girlfriend Suzette.

Fans of the reality show are already familiar with the New York tattooist, his child, and her mother Crystal Torres, and are aware they’ve had their ups and downs. But a feud just spilled over to social media, causing people to slam Ceaser and prompting him to finally speak out.

Ceaser’s teenage daughter accuses him of abuse

A series of Instagram posts from Cheyenne, Suzette, and Crystal hit multiple blogs late night on Jan. 2.

Cheyenne, Ceaser’s 16-year-old daughter, accused him of pulling her out of the shower when she was naked and beating her and stomping her “like a dog in the street.” She said the incident happened three months ago and she’s still hurt about it.

Cheyenne also hopped on Instagram Live to vent about her father and Suzette, and claimed he drunkenly broke down several bathroom doors to get to her and threw a speaker at her head. According to her, the police were called.

Meanwhile, Ceaser’s girlfriend Suzette aimed a slew of posts toward Cheyenne via her Instagram Stories and complained the young girl wanted $600 wigs but didn’t want to wash dishes.

One of the messages addressed to Cheyenne said, “U were 60 pounds overweight when we got u. We had you in the gym on meal plans. You told me u wish I was your mother.” She went on about Cheyenne’s “horrible grades” and insinuated she’s spoiled.

She asked, “Who raised you?” and continued a rant that accused Cheyenne’s mother of looking for a storyline for Black Ink.

Suzette also threw out a comment calling Cheyenne a “thot” and implied the teen once had an STD. This is one of many statements — which are preserved on The Shade Room — that set social media users off.

Fans blast Ceaser and his girlfriend Suzette

Some outraged Instagram users immediately slammed Ceaser for allowing his girlfriend to speak to his child in such a manner. They also addressed Suzette by telling her she is way out of line and overstepping boundaries.

Many people agreed with Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith when she commented, “No no nooooooo everything about this is wrong. And he let her talk to his daughter this way? Nope no ma’am.”

Others chimed with comments such as: “Nah she violating get off the internet bashing a kid,” “His girlfriend is childish and out-of-pocket. She was wrong and CEASE needs to check her,” “This is sad. His girlfriend real immature arguing with his DAUGHTER AND MENTIONING HER WEIGHT. For him being ok with that he’s weak. Plan and simple,” and “Must hurt to see your dad value someone else’s feeling over his child’s.”

Ceaser responds to the social media fire

After Suzette posted a clip of her, Cease, and their crew with the caption “Family night,” tensions continued to boil over. Ceaser issued a statement about the drama via The Shade Room and attributed it to Cheyenne having a hard time adapting to their blended family.

“My daughter Cheyenne and I are not on great terms. However, I would never physically abuse her. I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child,” he wrote.

“I love my daughter and she is the only heir to my black ink tattoo studios. She is just having a hard time adjusting to no longer being the only child and having to share her father. I am doing the best I can to make everyone comfortable in our new blended family,” Ceaser concluded.

It’s not the first time there’s been internet beef between Ceaser, Suzette, and his child’s mother Crystal, as they had a shady exchange online as recently as October. People are hoping the family works through things without airing it on social media.