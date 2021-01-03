Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for $600 million

() – Activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife (NYSE:) Nutrition Ltd for $600 million and is planning to give up the five seats on the company’s board held by his representatives, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Icahn, who had a 15.5% stake in Herbalife as of Sept. 30, sold about 10% back to the company in recent days, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
That has left him with a roughly 6% stake, worth $400 million, in the multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3b4a4UR.
Representatives for Icahn and Herbalife did not immediately respond to ‘ requests for comment on Sunday.
Icahn began buying Herbalife shares in 2013 while extolling the company and had since been its largest shareholder.
