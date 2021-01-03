Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins flips official the bird after being called for interference

It’s hard for an offensive player to accumulate 25 penalty yards against him on one play. DeAndre Hopkins is talented, though.

In the third quarter of the Cardinals’ Week 17 game against the Rams, Hopkins was called for offensive pass interference, a 10-yard penalty. He didn’t like the call, and in showing his displeasure, he flipped a nearby official the bird. That earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct flag and an additional 15 yards against.

Hopkins’ reaction to the penalty:

Frustration was likely boiling all Sunday for Hopkins. The Cardinals knew they needed a win in Week 17 to leapfrog the Rams and make the postseason. That figured to be a tough enough task with Hopkins matched up against superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Things got worse early in the game when quarterback Kyler Murray departed with an ankle injury. Former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler had to come in and run the Arizona offense for much of the game. Streveler threw a pick-six to Troy Hill late in the first half to send Los Angeles into the break ahead by a score.

Hopkins was called for offensive pass interference on what would’ve been a 40-yard gain to the Rams’ 10-yard line. After the 25 yards in penalties were enforced, Arizona had a first-and-35 from its 25, and the Cardinals punted three plays later.

For what it’s worth, Hopkins did appear to yank the Rams defender out of the play before making the catch.

DeAndre Hopkins got called for OPI on this play but this just truly shows he is the ultimate ball winner. He’s going to try and catch everything no matter what’s in his way. pic.twitter.com/UAUa2hlF5e — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 3, 2021

At the time of the penalty, Arizona trailed 15-7, its playoff hopes were dwindling and Murray was still on the sideline.