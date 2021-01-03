Cardi B Kicks Off The New Year With A Bikini Photo And Vow To Stop Eating What She Wants

Cardi B, like many of us, is starting the new year with a resolution and the “WAP’s” singer’s is health and fitness related. Cardi has shown off plenty of good food on her social media networks over the holidays and now she’s revealing that she’s indulged a bit. Posting a bikini photo of herself on her official Instagram account, where she has 80.2 million followers, Cardi B stated the following: ‘This will be my last week of eating everything I want 😩.’ Though she looked amazing in her photo and certainly doesn’t look like she needs to diet, many could relate to her sentiment.

The bikini photo also marked Cardi B‘s first social media post of 2021 and fans were thrilled that it was a bathing suit picture. Cardi didn’t reveal what type of fitness and diet plan she is going to embark on but there’s no doubt she will continue to look amazing.

Cardi looked gorgeous and wore a bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear. The top and bottoms are sold separately and Cardi put her curves on full display while wearing the suit. The bathing suit top is called the Ariel Triangle Top and it retails for $180. The bottoms are called the Ariel Tie Side Bottom. The bikini bottoms retail for approximately $145. The pink color was flattering with Cardi B’s complexion and she wore several layers of chunky, diamond bracelets on her wrist.

She posed barefoot and showed off her painted toenails. Cardi B wore her hair piled up on her head in a high, half-ponytail. You may see the photo that Cardi B shared on Instagram below.

Cardi B made headlines during the holidays after sharing video footage of her two-year-old daughter Kulture on Christmas morning opening up her presents. She then showed off how Kulture ruined her beautiful Dolce & Gabbana skirt. Cardi B then went viral for calling out the preschool, children’s show Peppa Pig for teaching her daughter how to jump in mud puddles.

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.





Post Views:

0