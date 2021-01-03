Cardano Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade By .com

Cardano Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.219100 by 22:23 (03:23 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 20.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $6.774345B, or 0.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.205706 to $0.220212 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 36.48%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.542572B or 0.75% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1686 to $0.2202 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 83.77% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,444.4 on the .com Index, up 2.52% on the day.

was trading at $991.95 on the .com Index, a gain of 22.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $618.721144B or 69.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $112.249551B or 12.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.