Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $0.189632 by 06:03 (11:03 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 28, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $5.783948B, or 0.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.172915 to $0.189632 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.84%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.580054B or 0.55% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1530 to $0.1966 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 85.95% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,032.5 on the .com Index, up 12.70% on the day.

was trading at $829.64 on the .com Index, a gain of 11.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $627.696090B or 71.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $94.154801B or 10.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.