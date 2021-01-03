Camilla Parker Bowles Won’t Be Taking On Any High-Profile Roles In 2021 – British Royal Family News

British Royal Family News suggests that Camilla Parker Bowles will continue to stay in the background once her husband Prince Charles becomes the next King of England. That’s because she apparently doesn’t want to make the same mistakes that Charles’ ex-wife Princess Diana made when the couple were together. Here’s what you need to know.

Royal expert Clive Irving, who wrote the book, The Last Queen: Elizabeth’s Seventy-Year Battle to Save The House of Windsor, makes a point to say that Camilla will be very careful to stay in the background once her husband becomes King.

British Royal Family News: Camilla Parker Bowles Won’t Be Taking On Any High-Profile Roles In 2021

She said, “Camilla’s problem is the whole history of the relationship and the fact that she was seen as the Diana destroyer. That’s the burden that she will carry. I think the Queen at one point very much saw her in that light. She was very distressed about Camilla being the one who was undermining the marriage of the Waleses.”

The Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay seems to agree, as he points out, “After Diana’s death, the Queen knew how high feelings were running about Camilla. They knew they had to get rid of the ‘mistress’ tag. But it was all about timing.”

And while Camilla Parker Bowles will keep mostly out of the spotlight, that doesn’t mean she won’t continue to work. The key patronages that she is most involved in are literacy, support for rescue animals and also support for victims of domestic abuse.

So far Buckingham Palace has not made any comments as to what kind of role Camilla will take, nor has the palace said anything about when Prince Charles will take the throne for that matter. However, there has been some talk about Queen Elizabeth possibly abdicating the throne in 2021.

