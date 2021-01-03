Cambridge man stabbed in leg near MIT campus

A Cambridge man was stabbed in the leg Friday afternoon at the Newtowne Court apartments near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, Cambridge police said.
The victim, who lives in the apartment complex, was seriously injured in the stabbing around 5 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman.
He is expected to survive his injury.
