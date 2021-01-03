Caelynn Miller-Keyes Told a Fan What Happened to Dean Unglert’s Van Now That They Moved in Together

Prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Nation fans would’ve never guessed Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes would make the perfect couple. Miller-Keyes entered Paradise with a broken heart from Blake Horstmann. But she was swept off her feet once she started talking to Unglert.

Now, Unglert and Miller-Keyes are still going strong. And Miller-Keyes noted she and Unglert are moving into a new house — but fans are wondering what’s happening with Unglert’s beloved van.

Dean Unglert lived in a van prior to meeting Caelynn Miller-Keyes on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Unglert adores traveling and adventuring around the globe — and living out of a van was truly a dream. While Miller-Keyes grew up as a pageant girl, she completely embraced Unglert’s wild side. And she explained to Access in 2019 how much she enjoys his van.

“I love the van life,” Miller-Keyes started. “OK, so I’m a pageant girl. People don’t believe me, but I’m Miller and I’m Keyes. There are two last names, two families involved obviously, as every family, but the Miller side of my family … they’re very adventurous. they’re hiking, they live in Airstreams, you know?”

Unglert also talked about how much Miller-Keyes adores the van.

“It’s pretty nice in there and it’s, like, super romantic,” he explained. “You have like the pixie light thing on the ceiling and it’s like super close quarters and very intimate.”

Miller-Keyes told fans she and Unglert were moving

(L-R) Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Unglert and Miller-Keyes are getting more serious than ever about their relationship. Unglert’s spent a ton of time with Miller-Keyes in her Los Angeles apartment. But it looks like the two are ready to have their own place together.

“We’re moving in three days, so I am currently trying to pack as fast as I can, as efficiently as I can,” Miller-Keyes said via YouTube. She then told her followers she and Unglert hoped to be moving on Dec. 20, but it would likely be delayed due to the holidays.

“I’m so excited to get out of here,” she added while organizing one of the many rooms in her apartment. “Dean asked me if I was going to miss this place, and I said absolutely not. It’s not that bad, I just need more space. I feel cramped. I feel like I’m cleaning constantly because we just don’t have enough space.”

Miller-Keyes then added that her new place will have a backyard and a front yard, which is a huge upgrade from her current situation. And having extra outdoor space is great for her and Unglert’s dog, Pappy.

Miller-Keyes explained what happened to Unglert’s van

RELATED: ‘BIP’: Dean Unglert Said It’s ‘Kind of Strange’ He’s Never Met Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Parents

It looks like Miller-Keyes and Unglert’s move is well underway. On Dec. 30, she posted a few photos to Instagram showing her amongst all of her huge plants she’s putting in her new place.

“Dean and I finally moved into our new house today!” Miller-Keyes wrote. “Thank you @northstarmoving for making this the easiest move ever! Now we have to figure out where to put all these plants.”

While Unglert finally agreed to move in with Miller-Keyes, it seems fans are worried about his van.

“What? No more van?” a fan asked.

“We could never get rid of the van,” Miller-Keyes wrote. “It’s parked out front.”

It looks like there will be plenty more van adventures in Miller-Keyes and Unglert’s future. And we’re excited to see more of their new home.

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!