BTS’s Jungkook Is Good at Everything and It Could Be Due to 1 Personality Trait

It’s no secret that BTS is a talented bunch. The members have spent years perfecting their skills in singing, rapping, and dancing. Of course, they are also amazing in other areas as well.

The youngest member, Jungkook, is particularly known for having many different talents. Some people might wonder how it is even possible for Jungkook to have a lot of talents, and it seems like it all comes down to one personality trait he has.

Jungkook is called the ‘Golden Maknae’ because he has so many talents

Jungkook has gained a few nicknames over the years, and one of them is “Golden Maknae.” The term “maknae” is a Korean word that refers to anyone who is the youngest of a group, such as a family, band, group of friends, etc. Jungkook is a “Golden Maknae” because he excels at seemingly everything.

In BTS, Jungkook is one of the top dancers and singers. Additionally, he has been known to have rapping talents as well.

Jungkook has also shown that he is great at sports and various games. On their reality show Run BTS!, the members like to compete against each other, and interesting, Jungkook often comes out on top.

Fans might also know that Jungkook is a talented filmmaker as well. He has filmed and edited some behind-the-scenes videos of BTS, and he even directed their music video for the song “Life Goes On.”

Jungkook’s 1 personality trait that helps him gain new skills

While it’s easy to believe that Jungkook was simply born with these talents, the real answer is that he is a hard worker.

According to Koreaboo, Suga revealed during an interview with Japan’s Fanclub Magazine that Jungkook does not like losing. As such, he often tries his best to prove himself to other people in the many things that he does.

A stage director who worked with BTS also once shared her impression of Jungkook’s work ethics. “In such an over-1-year tour, it was difficult to do rehearsals for solo stages but Jungkook would always rehearse. Jungkook made me remember him most because he was always the last artist in the rehearsals,” she said, as reported by Allkpop.

Jungkook once said it can be tough to be known as the ‘Golden Maknae’

A lot of people probably would love to have such a nickname as “Golden Maknae,” but Jungkook has admitted that he feels more burdened by it than anything.

“I envy the image people have of me,” he said on the fifth episode of BTS’s docu-series Break the Silence, according to PinkVilla. “People call me the Golden Maknae, but that’s not how I feel, so I have to try harder to make myself appear that way. After all that time since my debut, I think finally I’m trying really hard.”

Jungkook also shared during BTS’s anniversary celebration in 2019 that he believes his stage persona “shines brightly” while his real-life self is more “insignificant.”

Regardless of how Jungkook sees himself, it’s clear there are many fans who admire and appreciate him for who he is.