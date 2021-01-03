Browns clinch first playoff berth since 2002

The last time the long-downtrodden Cleveland Browns earned a trip to the NFL playoffs was all the way back in 2002. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a mere seven years old. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was not even old enough to consume adult beverages legally in the United States. Let that sink in for a second.

It didn’t come without COVID-related issues threatening to derail one of the most impressive Cleveland Browns seasons in 35 years. However, the Browns were able to take out a Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers team by the score of 24-22 on Sunday. This clinched a playoff spot for an organization that’s just three years removed from going 0-16.

It really has been something to behold. General manager Andrew Berry has helped build one of the most talented young teams in the NFL. After some major struggles as a sophomore last season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Mayfield has turned it around big-time.

The end result was an 11-5 regular-season record, which is the Browns’ best record since Bill Belichick was their head coach back in 1994. Naturally, the NFL world had much to say.