Bitcoin trading at $32,990, off Sunday record high of $34,800 By

TOKYO () – was trading at $32,990 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday.

The digital currency has advanced some 800% since mid-March as more traders and investors bet it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The latest milestone for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency comes less then three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

