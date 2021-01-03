Bitcoin going parabolic toward $35K as Ethereum breaks $800: What’s next? By Cointelegraph

The price of (BTC) surpassed $34,700 to achieve a new all-time high after a strong overnight rally. Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain, also surpassed $800 for the first time since May 2018.
Bitcoin’s sudden rally comes as a surprise because it corrected sharply to around $30,300 on Jan. 2. Within 24 hours, BTC rose from $30,300 to as high as $34,778, a 14% rebound.
