Bengals vs. Ravens live stream: How to watch week 17 of NFL play from anywhere online

Baltimore is yet another team that has control over their own destiny and whether they make it to the playoffs or not. A win over the 4-10-1 Bengals will guarantee the Ravens a postseason spot. Simple as that.

If the Ravens can’t come up with a win on Sunday, they’ll be looking for a Cleveland lost or Colts loss. Either way, the hope is that Lamar Jackson in the QB spot for Baltimore can come up with the big plays he has in recent weeks. He has had four games with a pass rating above 100. The Ravens will need a fifth week of that performance to help clinch a spot.

While the Bengals aren’t playing for any specific spot, backup quarterback Brandon Allen has been a boost for the team and will be playing to bolster his numbers. In week 16, Allen completed 29 of 37 passes and had two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: Where and when?

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens play on January 3, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

