Australia v India Test cricket news Gabba Brad Haddin opinion

Former Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin has given the Indian cricket team a serve for their reported reluctance to play the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane.

According to Cricbuzz, fears over being pushed into a hard lockdown upon arrival in Queensland have resulted in India wanting to play the final two Tests at the same venue.

The controversial SCG Test starts on Thursday with The Gabba set to host the final fixture from January 15.

“If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days,” an Indian official told Cricbuzz.

“That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out.

“What we don’t want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour.”

Everyone knows how powerful the Board of Control for Cricket in India is.

But Haddin had no sympathy for the touring side – who currently have five players isolating because of a potential COVID-19 bubble breach.

“These guys have been in a bubble for a long, long time and they might just start to be getting a little bit tired,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket’s BBL coverage.

“But you can’t move a Test match if a state doesn’t have any virus, just because you’re over the quarantine.

“You came to Australia knowing exactly what was going to happen.

“You knew there was quarantine restrictions, you knew this could happen.

“Yes it has been a long time now, they’ve been in quarantine with IPL and now the Australian summer but it’s the same for the Australian teams.

“We haven’t heard them whinge, they’ve just got on with it.

“So to me it just looks like they’re trying not to play at The Gabba.”

Australia has an excellent record at The Gabba.

Co-commentator Mark Waugh joked that Haddin might be in trouble with his other employers in the IPL.

“Hadds has just lost his (assistant coach) contract with the Sunrisers Hyderabad after ripping into the Indians there.”