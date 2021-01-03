Armie Hammer might not have had the best 2020 on record (but then again, who has?), but at least he’s starting off this new year with a bang. After spending the last 14 days in quarantine, the Hollywood actor finally reunited with his kids in the Cayman Islands. Armie’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has been with their two children, Harper and Ford, on the Caribbean island during the global pandemic that has been the coronavirus.

Armie Hammer Reunites With His Kids In The Cayman Islands

Armie recently shared a new photo of him happily posing with his family on the beach. He shared that he’s currently with 6-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford, but “as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being.”

Armie and Elizabeth announced their separation back in July. The actor has been separated from his children for months as he returned to Los Angeles following their split while Elizabeth and the kids remained in the Cayman Islands, which currently has no cases of coronavirus. In a New Year’s post on Instagram, Elizabeth praised the Cayman Islands for handling the pandemic “so incredibly well.”

“Happy New Year from the place and the people of the place who pulled me through last year. And from this island, which handled COVID so incredibly well and has provided safety and some semblance of normalcy for my babies and me during this crazy time,” she wrote. “Beyond grateful every day. Onward and upward, my bbs.”

However, Armie admitted in an interview with GQ back in October that this lockdown experience on the island took a huge toll on his mental health.

That’s because the family was restricted to staying inside their home, and couldn’t even go out to the pool, the beach, or even a store or a gas station. Things got so bad that Armie and Elizabeth announced their separation in June.

He told the publication, “We got stuck down there during quarantine. My dad lives out there with his new wife….The experience sucked so badly. The island itself handled the situation really efficiently, but they also handled it in a really intense way. It was a very draconian lockdown. They wouldn’t fly anywhere, or at least not to America. Everything was closed. I mean, everything – the gas stations, the grocery stores… Everyone just locked themselves in their house. If you’re out and they see you, you go to jail for a year. I am not kidding. One guy violated curfew by five minutes and they put them in jail for four months. They were not f–king around. I was in an apartment with my dad, his new wife, Elizabeth and our two kids. We’d be looking out at the ocean, but couldn’t go in the ocean; looking at the beach, but couldn’t go on the beach. We couldn’t leave the apartment, couldn’t go in the pool, couldn’t do anything. So it was a really concentrated family time, which is really great with the kids, but it was intense.”

