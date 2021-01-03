Armed police storm flat near The Shard in south London and arrest man after eight hour stand-off

Armed police stormed a flat near The Shard and arrested a man following a tense eight-hour stand-off as residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday.

Officers were called to the flat on Great Dover Street, Southwark, south London, at 2.12pm following reports of ‘disturbance’ at the property.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and making threats to commit criminal damage. He remains in custody and no injuries were reported.

Sections of Great Dover Street and Tabard Street were cordoned off after the man refused to leave the flat which forced more armed officers to be deployed.

Several residents were also evacuated from their homes as a precaution as armed officers eventually entered the property at around 10.20pm.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: ‘A man has been arrested after a disturbance at a residential address in Southwark.

‘Police were called at 2.12pm on Saturday to a property in Great Dover Street.

‘Officers, including armed response officers, attended the scene and spoke with a man who refused to leave the property.

‘At around 10.20pm armed officers entered the property and safely detained a man. He has been arrested on suspicion of affray and making threats to commit criminal damage. No injuries were reported.’

He added: ‘A number of nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.’