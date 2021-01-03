Arjun Kapoor’s post for 2021 is all things smile and happy

Arjun Kapoor is surely having a blast bringing in the new year. The actor is with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Goa. And while his social media posts are keeping everyone entertained and hooked to their mushy posts, his recent post is leaving us all amused.



Arjun Kapoor posted a new picture on his Instagram profile right now. In the clip we see Arjun Kapoor all smiles and looking dapper as usual. The actor has captioned the picture saying, ‘Smiling way into 2021…’ But what we really wonder is, who’s the photographer behind this sexy click. Is it his ladylove Malaika who has captured his sweet smile perfectly. We’re waiting for the photo-credit to be disclosed.















Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Bhoot Police where he shares screen with Saif Ali Khan, Jaqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He has Sandeep Pinky Farrar still pending for release which sees him with Parineeti Chopra and is backed by YRF. 2021 has Arjun Kapoor some big movies in his kitty and they all seem to be a mixed genre. Interesting.