Apple backtracks on plan to ban Mac app ‘Amphetamine’ over its branding

Apple has backtracked on its decision to remove popular Mac app ‘Amphetamine’ after threatening to remove it over its name and branding.
Released in 2014, the free app allows users to keep their computers awake for a set amount of time and has been downloaded more than 400,000 times.
The tech giant had previously said that the app breached App Store guidelines and would be removed on January 12th, 2021.
The developer of the app, William Gustafson, notes that an Apple representative had told him that his “app appears to promote inappropriate use of controlled substances. Specifically, your app name and icon include references to controlled substances, pills.”
Just got off a call with @Apple. Appeal accepted and Amphetamine will remain on the @AppStore. Thank you all for your comments, opinions, and action. We may not all agree, but I am happy we all still have the freedom to express ourselves today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PV7eB9aUfn
— William C. Gustafson (@x74353) January 2, 2021
Gustafson in turn argued that “just like amphetamine (the organic compound) can be legally used to keep humans awake and attentive, Amphetamine (the app) can be legally used to keep your Mac awake.”
He stated that the app does not encourage amphetamine to be taken “irresponsibly, illegally, or recreationally,” which is what the tech giant was alleging.
Gustafson filed an appeal and also set up a Change.org petition. He tweeted on January 2nd that his appeal was accepted and that Amphetamine will remain on the App Store.
Considering the app was released years ago and has even been directly promoted by Apple and has received more than 1,400 reviews, it’s unknown why Gustafson was asked to change the branding now after all this time.
