Amanda Kloots Posts Inspiring New Year’s Eve Letter And Remembers Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots lost one of the most important people in her life in the year that just passed and now, she marked 2021 by sharing a heartbreaking message that paid tribute to him and more! Check out what she had to say!

As you might know, Broadway star, Nick Cordero tragically lost the battle with the COVID-19 virus in 2020 and his loving wife has been remembering him every chance she got, be it online or in her everyday life.

That being said, entering the new year could not have happened without Amanda talking about her husband and father of her child once more.

She posted a pic in which they could be seen holding their one year old boy’s hand and walking together in a field and in the caption, she wrote: ‘Every day is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are also a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find lessons from each day so you can learn and grow,. What I have learned this year… Do not wish time away. Time’s precious. Make every day count. Be grateful for every single day here on Earth. Be grateful for all of the blessings you have. Take that family photo. Say I love you. Make that phone call. Forgive. Get back up again. Take it one day at a time. Hug someone if you can. Help others. Do not wait until tomorrow to do something- LIVE YOUR LIFE.’

At the end of her very powerful letter, Amanda wished everyone stumbling upon her post a ‘very healthy, safe and Happy New Year ❤️.’

Soon after her words went live on her platform, many of her close friends and followers sent her encouraging and positive messages.

In another post, Amanda also showed off another object she used her husband’s ashes to make – a ring!

Advertisement

She’s also used some of it to make a vase and other pottery objects before.





Post Views:

2