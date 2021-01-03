This week is going to be a tough one for Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek fans everywhere. The final episodes filmed with beloved, long time host of Jeopardy!, who died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020, will air on NBC as of this Monday. It is a week promised to be both memorable and touching.

“That first show of that final week…he gives a speech talking about togetherness, how important family is, and it will resonate even more now,” Executive producer Mike Richards said while another spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television revealed that Friday’s final episode will conclude with an emotional tribute to Alex and his work.

Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! Episodes are a must watch this week.

80 year old Trebek spoke often and candidly about his health in an aim to create awareness about pancreatic cancer, the disease he battled for almost two years.

Despite living with such a debilitating condition, Trebek worked up until 10 days before he died. A gravelly voice was the only telltale sign of the grueling treatments he was undergoing. It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones.

Ontario, Canada native Trebek had hosted the quiz competition since 1984. Throughout the course of those 37 years, Jeopardy! viewers enjoyed his tongue-in-cheek approach and the special rapport he created with the contestants.

When competitor Dhruv Gaur honored Alex with his Final Jeopardy! answer : “What is…we love you Alex”, there was not a dry eye in anyone’s house. Choked up himself, Alex thanked Gaur for his kind gesture, which was written on behalf of Jeopardy! fans everywhere. Those at home who watched that episode understand that they ought to prepare themselves for the emotional journey they will be taken on over the course of next week.

Ken Jennings, veteran Jeopardy! champion and long time friend of Trebek, will begin his temporary tenure as interim host on January 11. A permanent host is yet to be announced as producers are likely waiting to see Jennings’ ratings. We wish Ken luck, he has some of the biggest shoes in television to fill.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.