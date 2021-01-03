A look at the biggest TikTok trends of 2020, the industries it impacted, the lens it offered on service workers amid COVID-19, and how it shaped US culture (Taylor Lorenz/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Taylor Lorenz / New York Times:

A look at the biggest TikTok trends of 2020, the industries it impacted, the lens it offered on service workers amid COVID-19, and how it shaped US culture  —  Business, entertainment, news, activism and social connection will never be the same.  —  It’s been well over two years since TikTok arrived …

