A brief look at the evolution of video chat during 2020, as Zoom, Microsoft, and others added features to make the medium more interactive and easier to use (Ann-Marie Alc,amp;aacute;ntara/Wall Street Journal)

Ann-Marie Alc,aacute;ntara / Wall Street Journal:

A brief look at the evolution of video chat during 2020, as Zoom, Microsoft, and others added features to make the medium more interactive and easier to use  —  Software innovations made the medium more lively and easier to use as the pandemic pressed on,nbsp; —  When Claire Cheng …

