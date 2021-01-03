31 Pictures From 2006

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

1.

Chris Hemsworth rocking a solid Meg Ryan haircut.


Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

2.

The Jonas Brothers in knockoff Ed Hardy tees.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

3.

The earliest known picture of the Kardashians on a red carpet*.


Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

*Not actually the earliest picture, but the earliest one I could find.

4.

Rihanna showing that she’s the queen of iPod Minis.


Mychal Watts / Getty Images

5.

Taylor Lautner and his thinly spiked Göt2b gelled hair.


Toby Canham / Getty Images

6.

Carrot Top showing off his freshly shaved pubes.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

7.

Carrot Top uncomfortably caressing a pillow with boobs.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

8.

This picture of Eve nervously watching Kevin James slam a piece of pizza, debating whether to get help, internally screaming “Is this man all right?”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

9.

Clay Aiken in a brown suit, silky tie, and a “can I please talk to the manager” haircut.


John M. Heller / Getty Images

10.

Ryan Cabrera and the buttload of gel needed to make hair do this.


Thos Robinson / Getty Images

11.

Kevin Jonas and his tiny bandana staring deep into your soul.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

12.

Paris Hilton and a giant dead fish.


Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

13.

Brooke Hogan and her “blinged out” grill + stunner shades on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14.

And here’s another picture of Brooke Hogan and Paul Wall with their matching grills.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

15.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his chunky highlights and Kelly Clarkson haircut holding up pairs of men’s underwear.

16.

Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI looking like the baby of a Hot Topic and a Myspace scene kid.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17.

Justin Timberlake with that fedora that was basically glued to his head from the years 2005-2007.


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

18.

Joey Fatone showing off his *trendy* graphic tee.


Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

19.

Rachel Bilson taking a picture with a Sidekick so she could (probably) get it for free.


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

20.

The Pussycat Dolls posing with Bratz Dolls.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

21.

Lil Jon and his Crunk!!! Energy Drink.

22.

Katy Perry and Tom from MySpace.

23.

Jessica Simpson working hard for that VIP membership card from Blockbuster.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

24.

Kim Kardashian hanging off of Paris Hilton grasping for any source of relevancy.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

25.

Kim Kardashian contemplating her life as Paris Hilton’s assistant*.


Johnny Nunez / WireImage

*She was never actually her assistant but might as well have been.

26.

Rihanna studying the Pussycat Dolls on a chunky TV straight out of 1996.

27.

Miley Cyrus holding up a portable house phone.


Marsaili Mcgrath / Getty images

28.

Tommy Lee, Hayden Panettiere, Miley Cyrus and Lance Bass together in a picture together for some reason.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for VH1 – Off Air Crea

29.

And forgotten couple, Hilary Duff and Joel Madden.


Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage

