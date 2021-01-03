3 of Logan Huntzberger’s Most Awkward Moments With Lorelai Gilmore

The new year is here and that means a fresh start. But for fans of Gilmore Girls, it likely means watching the WB-CW series for the umpteenth time. Revisit the popular TV show, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), and her daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), during the show’s Logan Hunztberger (Matt Czuchry) years.

Matt Czuchry discusses ‘Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life’ at a Build Series event | Rob Kim/Getty Images

The heir to a newspaper empire, Logan went to Yale with Rory. He joined Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) and Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) as one of her major love interests. Like Jess, Lorelai didn’t like Logan much. And as fans of Gilmore Girls know, on more than one occasion things were tense between them.

Lorelai Gilmore found Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger ‘kissing’

In the 100th episode of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s fast-talking show, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) — Rory’s grandparents and Lorelai’s parents — renewed their wedding vows.

They’d been separated (by the poolhouse as Lorelai put it) and finally reconciled. Rory served as her grandfather’s best man while Lorelai took on the role of maid of honor.

Like any classic episode of the series, Gilmore Girls Season 5 Episode 13: “Wedding Bell Blues” featured family drama, relationships, and colorful characters. After Rory had been tight-lipped about liking Logan, she confronted him on the dancefloor. It led to her grabbing a bottle of champagne and leading Logan to a quieter place to have “stringless fun.”

That’s when Lorelai finally met Logan. Except the circumstances were less than ideal. She walked in on Logan and Rory “in the back room kissing” as she’d later describe to Richard and Emily.

“Grandma wants a picture,” Lorelai told Rory to which she replied, “Of this?!”

Then came Rory’s father, Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe), and Lorelai’s boyfriend, Luke Danes (Scott Patterson). Somewhere in there Logan and Lorelai exchanged a few words but it was awkward, to say the least.

Lorelai Gilmore caught Logan Huntzberger stealing from her mom

After Rory’s disastrous dinner with the Huntzberger family, Logan had dinner with the Gilmores. He showed up at Richard and Emily’s house with thoughtful gifts for Rory’s grandparents. He also came prepared to do some Life and Death Brigade business.

He swapped Emily’s antique sewing box for another item. Unbeknownst to him, Lorelai saw. And, of course, Emily noticed the box had gone missing almost immediately after Logan pocketed it.

Just as Emily started to accuse her staff of stealing Lorelai said she found it hiding behind the flowers on the dining room table. As she did so she waited for Logan to put the box in her hand. He did and it became another reason Lorelai didn’t care for Rory’s new boyfriend.

Basically, the entire dinner scene in Gilmore Girls Season 5 Episode 20: “How Many Kropogs to Cape Cod?” became one long awkward moment for Logan and Lorelai.

Logan Huntzberger and Lorelai Gilmore didn’t agree on Rory Gilmore’s job prospects

Toward the end of Gilmore Girls’ original run came another awkward moment between Lorelai and Logan. In Gilmore Girls Season 7 Episode 18: “Hay Bale Maze,” Rory took Logan home to Stars Hollow.

Meanwhile, Rory waited to hear back about the Reston Fellowship at The New York Times. But it meant having to turn a less prestigious job opportunity at a lesser-known newspaper.

Logan and Lorelai both had differing advice for Rory. Logan felt if she wanted the fellowship she should turn down the other offer. As for Lorelai, she encouraged Rory to consider taking the job even though it wasn’t her first choice.

Logan and Lorelai not agreeing on what Rory should do led to an awkward moment outside of Luke’s Diner and a heart-to-conversation over a late-night slice of pie.

At the time of publication, every season of Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are streaming on Netflix.