20% of people agree on the best Adam Sandler movie

Yes, with 129 like-minded respondents and a gentleman’s 19.6% of the vote, Happy Gilmore takes its rightful place on the throne atop Mount Sandler. The cinderella story of an amateur hockey player and his quest for golf supremacy has been a staple for 25 years, and it represents one of Sandler’s more critically well-received comedies. With an 85% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no surprise that it landed the top spot.

Which isn’t to say that it wasn’t a close race. Coming in second is The Wedding Singer, Sandler’s first foray into professionally courting the little girl from E.T., with 18% of the vote. Third place is a dead heat, with The Waterboy and Big Daddy receiving precisely 103 votes each. Remarkably, 2019’s Uncut Gems, which won Independent Spirit Awards in the categories of Best Director and Best Male Lead, came in dead last, tied with Mr. Deeds with just 6% of the vote.

Naturally, not every Adam Sandler film could fit on the survey, and nearly 10% of voters elected to write in a candidate. There were a few for Grown Ups, a handful for Click, and a smattering of 50 First Dates loyalists. In the end, there was just one thing that everyone could agree on: Nobody’s voting for Jack and Jill.