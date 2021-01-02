Young NBA Players To Watch 2021

Who are the NBA’s brightest young stars?
The NBA season tips off later this season, and although it was a short offseason, there is a whole batch of young talent ready to take the league by storm. More importantly, do they have any chance of dethroning LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?
From rookies to veterans, here are 21 players under 21 that everyone will need to keep an eye on in 2021:
1.
Killian Hayes, 19, Detroit Pistons.
2.
Patrick Williams, 19, Chicago Bulls.
3.
James Wiseman, 19, Golden State Warriors.
4.
R.J. Hampton, 19, Denver Nuggets.
5.
R.J. Barrett, 20, New York Knicks.
6.
LaMelo Ball, 19, Charlotte Hornets.
7.
Anthony Edwards, 19, Minnesota Timberwolves.
8.
Zion Williamson, 20, New Orleans Pelicans.
9.
Luka Doncic, 21, Dallas Mavericks.
10.
Ja Morant, 21, Memphis Grizzlies.
11.
Jaren Jackson Jr., 20, Memphis Grizzlies.
12.
Wendell Carter Jr., 20, Chicago Bulls.
13.
Darius Garland, 20, Cleveland Cavaliers.
14.
Coby White, 20, Chicago Bulls.
15.
Nassir Little, 20, Portland Trailblazers.
16.
Jaxson Hayes, 20, New Orleans Pelicans.
17.
Cam Reddish, 21, Atlanta Hawks.
18.
Romeo Langford, 21, Boston.
19.
Bol Bol, 21, Denver Nuggets.
20.
Tyler Herro, 20, Miami Heat.
21.
Kevin Knox, 21, New York Knicks.
