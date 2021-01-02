XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.22397 by 11:30 (16:30 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 29, 2020.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $10.24571B, or 1.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.22335 to $0.23806 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.22%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.78423B or 2.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.3099 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 93.19% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,211.1 on the .com Index, up 8.98% on the day.

was trading at $752.62 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.27%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $601.94990B or 72.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $87.95194B or 10.55% of the total cryptocurrency market value.