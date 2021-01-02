XRP enthusiasts seek to force White House’s hand on SEC suit By Cointelegraph

As token prices plunge and prepares for court, a band of XRP enthusiasts have rallied around a petition that may force a White House statement on the recent SEC lawsuit alleging Ripple conducted an unregistered securities offering.
A petition filed on the White House-run We the People website titled “We the People ask the federal government to deem XRP, the virtual currency, a currency,” has now crossed 10,000 signatures.
