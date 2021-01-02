Wildfires threaten lives and homes in Wundowie in WA

A forest fire emergency warning was issued for a fire in Wundowie, about 70 kilometers north of Perth in Western Australia.

Emergency WA has warned residents that those in the path of the fire are in danger and must act immediately to survive.

The fire started near the intersection of Great Eastern Highway and Inkpen Road in Wundowie and threatens lives and homes.

There are currently 150 volunteer firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Service, the Bush Fire Service, the Fire Service and Career Rescue.

Those who are self-isolating or quarantined at home due to COVID-19 have been told to leave.

“You should go and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live outside the area,” Emergency WA advised.

An airplane spraying fire retardant on the flames. (Nine)

“If you cannot return to your quarantine site within an hour, call WA police on 131 444 to inform them that you had to leave due to an emergency.

The fire is currently out of control, unpredictable, and moving in a northwesterly direction.