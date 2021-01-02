Home Sports What TV channel is USA vs. Slovakia on today? Schedule, time for...

What TV channel is USA vs. Slovakia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors quarterfinals

Lisa Witt
The medal round of the 2021 World Junior Championship is officially here.

After finishing atop Group B, the United States enters the tournament quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed and will face the fourth-place finisher in Group A, Slovakia. Last year, the Americans were ousted in this first medal round by Finland; eight players return from that team determined to not repeat history.

Head coach Nate Leaman would also like to keep ghosts locked up; he was an assistant coach on the 2009 squad that was upset by Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Some recognizable names on that team: 2020 Stanley Cup champions Kevin Shattenkirk and Ryan McDonagh.

WORLD JUNIORS QFs: Predictions, odds, X-factors, breakdowns

Another member of that ’09 squad was James van Riemsdyk, whom Trevor Zegras tied for third on the USA’s World Juniors career points list on New Year’s Eve when he tallied three against Sweden. Zegras and now-NHLer van Riemsdyk each have 22 points, and Zegras sits atop the 2021 leaderboard with 13.

Slovakia won just one game in the preliminary round, a 1-0 squeaker over Switzerland to open the tournament. It did hold Canada to three goals in a loss as it clogged up the middle, blocked an exorbitant amount of shots and frustrated the Canadians’ high-powered offense. 

Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors quarterfinal meeting between the U.S. and Slovakia.

How to watch USA vs. Slovakia

  • TV channel (Canada): TSN
  • Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
  • TV channel (USA): NHL Network
  • Live stream (USA): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

USA vs. Slovakia: When is puck drop?

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 2
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

World Juniors 2021: Latest news

Tournament

  • Time, TV channel, live stream, where, when, schedule
  • How has COVID-19 impacted the tournament?
  • Rosters, NHL draft status, jersey numbers for all 10 teams  
  • Breakdown of every NHL teams’ prospects
  • Predictions: Hockey experts pick who will win gold
  • It’s gold or bust’: NHL players look back on World Junior Championship memories
  • A team-by-team guide to the under-20 championship
  • Dach, Caufield and the top four storylines
  • Oilers’ Philip Broberg impresses with three assists for Sweden
  • Senators’ Tim Stuetzle scores two goals in Germany’s overtime win
  • Quarterfinals: Predictions, odds, X-factors, breakdowns

USA

Canada

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group AGroup B
CanadaRussia
FinlandSweden
SwitzerlandUSA
SlovakiaCzech Republic
GermanyAustria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern) 

SATURDAY, JAN. 2
QF: Russia vs. GermanyNoonTSN, NHLN
QF: Finland vs. Sweden3:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic7 p.m.TSN, NHLN
QF: USA vs. Slovakia10:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game5:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

YearWinnerHost country
2020CanadaCzech Republic
2019FinlandCanada
2018CanadaUnited States
2017United StatesCanada
2016FinlandFinland
2015CanadaCanada
2014FinlandSweden
2013United StatesRussia
2012SwedenCanada
2011RussiaUnited States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Canada189532
Russia*13131137
Finland54615
United States42612
Sweden211619
Czech Republic+25714
Slovakia0022
Switzerland0011

* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia

