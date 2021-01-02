What channel is Oregon vs. Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl

No. 10 Iowa State is set to finish arguably its best season in program history in the Fiesta Bowl against a No. 25 Oregon team that stumbled its way into a New Year’s Six bowl.

The Cyclones (8-3) have only finished a season ranked one other time (No. 25 in 2000) but will still be left with a sour taste after squandering an outsider’s chance at making the College Football Playoff by losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship despite beating the Sooners earlier in the season. Iowa State has the nation’s leading rusher, Breece Hall, who totaled 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns on the year and have a more-than-competent quarterback in Brock Purdy who passed for 2,594 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Oregon (4-2) only played in the Pac-12 championship after the North division winner Washington was forced out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Ducks lost two straight after winning their first three games of the season before upsetting USC in the title game. Oregon hopes to have its rushing leader CJ Verdell back after missing the season finale with a knee injury.

The Ducks are 2-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl, defeating Colorado in 2002 and Kansas State in 2013. Iowa State has never played in a New Year’s Six bowl.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Oregon vs. Iowa State on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

Oregon vs. Iowa State will air live on ESPN starting at 12 p.m. ET. Dave Pasch and Mike Golic will call the game from the booth with Quint Kessenich serving as the sideline reporter.

The game begins at 4 p.m. ET and will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Game Nov. 7 Oregon 35, Stanford 14 Nov. 14 Oregon 43, Washington State 29 Nov. 21 Oregon 38, UCLA 35 Nov. 27 Oregon State 41, Oregon 38 Dec. 15 California 21, Oregon 17 Dec 12 vs. Washington (canceled) Dec 18 Oregon 31, USC 24

